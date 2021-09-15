Everex Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Everex has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $187,918.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.