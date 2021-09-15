EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.50. 10,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 279,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,509 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

