Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
Shares of ET traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.04 and a 12-month high of C$15.90.
In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 over the last 90 days.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.