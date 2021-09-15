Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ET traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.04 and a 12-month high of C$15.90.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 over the last 90 days.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

