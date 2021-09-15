EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

