EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 11,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a PE ratio of 250.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

