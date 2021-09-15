EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.79 million and $64,475.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

