EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Down 82.1% in August

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,018,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,375,492. EVIO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc provides advisory, management and analytical testing services for cannabis and hemp industries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Consulting Services and Analytical Testing Services. The Corporate segment provides the overall management services and corporate reporting function for the entire organization.

