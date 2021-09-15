Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

