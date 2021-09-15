Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105,912.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

