Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.10

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

