Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTCY traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.01. Evotec has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

