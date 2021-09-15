Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $430.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the lowest is $421.20 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.
Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

