Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $103.93. Approximately 40,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,537,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

