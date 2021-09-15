ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,652.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5,652.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019207 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007359 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

