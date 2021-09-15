Exeedme Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $37.89 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

