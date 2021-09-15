Exela Technologies (XELA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2021 – Exela Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Exela Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Exela Technologies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Exela Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Exela Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

XELA stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

