Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

EXC stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

