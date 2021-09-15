Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $7,507,000.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.32. 1,869,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,610. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

