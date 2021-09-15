Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is World Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

