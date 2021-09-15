Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,845 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $167,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 101.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 800,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

