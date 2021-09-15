Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,172.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 402,997 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 462,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 633,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 379,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 626,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.