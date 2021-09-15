F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $306.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.37 million and the lowest is $302.67 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

