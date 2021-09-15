Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.72

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

