Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Gavea Investimentos Ltda

Gavea Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 22.7% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.24. 643,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

