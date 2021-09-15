Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,409 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $806,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $31,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.41. 556,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $895,659,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

