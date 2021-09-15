FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.22 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006074 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061677 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

