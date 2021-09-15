Falcon Project Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,141.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $28,141.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

