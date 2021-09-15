Falconswap (FSW) 1-Day Volume Tops $148,345.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $148,345.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

