FansTime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $447,414.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $447,414.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

