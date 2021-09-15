FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FZT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
