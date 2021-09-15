FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FZT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

