Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

