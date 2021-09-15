Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

