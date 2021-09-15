FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Up 213.6% in August

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the August 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBC stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,096,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01. FBC has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

