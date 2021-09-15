Fear (FEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $6.29 million and $7.36 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

