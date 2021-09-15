Feellike (FLL) Hits Market Cap of $17,308.41

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,308.41 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

