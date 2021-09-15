Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.68. 52,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,356,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

