Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

