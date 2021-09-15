Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99. 411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000.

