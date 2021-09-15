Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1,876.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,475. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.