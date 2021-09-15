Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Holdings Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

FREL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

