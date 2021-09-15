Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 881.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

