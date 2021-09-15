Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

