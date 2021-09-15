Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 114,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

