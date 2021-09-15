Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Earns Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.20 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE FTRP traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.86. 27,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.88.

