Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$74.38 on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

