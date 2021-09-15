Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$74.38 on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
