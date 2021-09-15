Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.08 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.00 or 0.00176650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00126604 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.70 or 0.07296430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.80 or 1.00092442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00891783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00890705 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 106,848,093 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

