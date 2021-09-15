Financial Analysis: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

This table compares Li-Cycle and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -267.10% -21.86% Stericycle 0.86% 9.99% 4.36%

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Li-Cycle and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Stericycle has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Stericycle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Stericycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stericycle $2.68 billion 2.37 -$57.30 million $2.25 30.68

Li-Cycle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Summary

Stericycle beats Li-Cycle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS). The RWCS provides collection and processing of regulated and specialized waste, including medical (including reusable sharps disposal management services), pharmaceutical and hazardous waste, for disposal and compliance programs. The SID provides collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of shredded paper. The CRS includes communication services such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration and other communications for hospitals and IDN’s. The company was founded by James W. Sharp in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.