Financial Analysis: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

This table compares The Travelers Companies and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.22 $2.70 billion $10.48 14.92 Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.63 $246.35 million $4.15 19.08

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10% Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Travelers Companies and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27 Selective Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $161.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats The Travelers Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.