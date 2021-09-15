Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.57% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 21,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,684. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.