Financial Architects Inc Buys 14,765 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,807. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.